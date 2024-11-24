Adele Plays Final Show at Las Vegas Residency

Adele wrapped up her final "Weekends with Adele" show for her Las Vegas residency Saturday night ... giving quite the emotional farewell speech to the crowd.

Standing onstage, clad in her usual black gown, Adele told the crowd that it was the worst year of her life.

She went on to say ... "I was told it was career suicide and that Vegas would never forgive me for doing something so last minute ... had I done that show that I canceled, I certainly wouldn't be standing here tonight during my 100th show in the Colosseum."

Adele went on to thank her fans and her son, Angelo, where she got especially choked up.

She joked that she chose to do a residency "maybe because I f***ing hate touring," but saying she truly did it so she could keep Angelo's life normal.

Rich Paul got a special shout-out as well, with Adele thanking him for being her biggest supporter.

And, of course, Adele brought up the moment Celine Dion stopped by her show late last month ... "I got closure when Celine Dion came to my show a few weeks ago. I cried for a whole week."

Adele went on to say it was one of the other reasons she even wanted to have a Vegas residency.

Reiterating what she's said before, she told her fans she has no idea when or if she will get onstage again, but thanked them over and over for their love and support.