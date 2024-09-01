Adele Taking a Long Break from Music to do 'Other Creative Things'

It Ain't Hello, It's Goodbye!!!

Adele has made it clear ... she's stepping back from music for a very long time -- the question, what's she gonna be doing?

She dropped a comment Saturday night during the last concert of her 10-show Munich run, saying she's taking a break for "an incredibly long time."

Adele still has some unfinished biz ... she's to wrap up her Vegas residency, where she has concerts from October 25 through November 23.

Munich's had several Adele revelations. Early on in the 10-show engagement, she announced her own engagement -- to BF Rich Paul.