T.D. Jakes Receiving Well Wishes From All Over The World After Health Incident

Well Wishes Pour In From All Over ...

Bishop T.D. Jakes, the founding pastor of a Texas megachurch, is getting tons of well wishes from folks concerned about his scary medical emergency during Sunday's sermon ... including calls from some celebrities.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Jakes is being inundated with calls from all over the world Monday, with people sending their best and hoping for a speedy recovery.

Our sources say Jakes has received thousands of messages ... including from parishioners, various organizations, media outlets, sitting presidents and even celebs.

The calls are private, we're told, so no names for those wishing Jakes well ... but it sounds like he's got an impressive rolodex ... or at least a lot of people who care about him.

Jakes' sermons are shared internationally with worshippers in faraway places like Africa, the Caribbean, Canada and the United Kingdom ... with folks there watching his messages on streaming platforms ... which, we're told, is why he's getting calls from all over the globe.

As we reported ... Jakes was giving his hour-long sermon Sunday when he appeared to suffer a medical emergency ... convulsing onstage.

Jakes' church, The Potter's House in Dallas, later confirmed he experienced a "slight health incident and received immediate medical attention."