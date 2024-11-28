Supermodel Claudia Schiffer's Look-Alike Daughter Posts Sizzling Bikini Pic

Claudia Schiffer's daughter has big high heels to fill ... but, she's already proving she inherited the model gene from her look-alike mother.

Clementine Vaughn -- the daughter Claudia shares with filmmaker Matthew Vaughn -- took to Instagram recently and posted a selfie in a barely-there swimsuit top.

Check out the pic ... Claudia's letting it all show for her numerous fans. She's already carved out a presence of her own online BTW -- amassing nearly 25k followers on Instagram.

The big takeaway here obviously ... how much she looks like her mom -- similar facial features, long blonde hair and a winning smile.

Just look at this cover story Clementine and Claudia did for POP, a fashion and culture magazine recently ... "double trouble" certainly seems applicable here.

Clementine is Claudia's middle child ... also sharing 21-year-old Caspar and 14-year-old Cosima with her director husband. The two married back in 2002.

CV's affluent lifestyle has captured social media's attention ... with Clementine doing all the things you'd expect from a young influencer -- lavish parties, glamorous vacations and lots of posing in skimpy clothes.