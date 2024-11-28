Thanksgiving Day Parade's Best Moments Through the Years

The turkeys have been bought and the relatives are heading into town, which means there is only one thing left to do ... watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The annual holiday celebration is set to take place in New York City this Thursday, Nov. 28 ... marking 100 years since the parade first kicked off.

It has easily become most families' favorite Turkey Day tradition -- outside football, of course -- as the parade boasts a number of memorable balloons, wild floats, and A-list performances.

This has been the case for years and years. Remember, TV legend Betty White even hosted the big parade for nearly a decade in the '60s and '70s.

Of course, she wasn't the last big star to pop up in Manhattan for the event ... rock band Kiss brought some metal moments to the storied route in 2014 -- though, they weren't thrilled when they were forced to lip-sync their performance.

The Rockettes have seemingly had no problem with the parade, however ... performing time and time again since joining the lineup back in 1957.

This year's lineup proves to be equally star-studded ... with Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue, Billy Porter, Loud Luxury and T-Pain, among others all set to perform on Thursday.