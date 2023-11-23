Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Goes All In On Animated Character Balloons

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE Spongebob, Baby Yoda Take Over NYC ... See Character Balloons

11/23/2023 12:57 PM PT
2023 Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade
Getty

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade featured tons of animated characters floating through New York City ... with balloons for SpongeBob, Baby Yoda and a host of others.

Snoopy, an oldie but goodie, made his trek through the skies above the parade route ... with Woodstock hitching a ride on Snoopy's matching green hat.

Getty

Spongebob SquarePants had a buddy riding with him too ... his balloon featured his pet snail, Gary.

Baby Yoda floated in from a galaxy far, far way ... and Grogu was looking super cute as always.

Getty

Kung Fu Panda made an appearance too ... along with one of the Minions and Chase from Paw Patrol.

Getty

There were holiday classics too ... including a massive turkey float and another with Santa Claus and some helpers.

Getty

Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson rode on the "Good Burger 2" float ... only weeks after first told you Kel was hospitalized in Los Angeles.

We saw Kel at the premiere for the movie sequel last week, and it looks like he's recovered from whatever it was that required medical attention.

SENDING A MESSAGE

As we reported ... pro-Palestine protestors tried disrupting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade ... with some demonstrators being arrested.

Getty

But, overall, the parade spread joy and holiday cheer ... so check out the gallery.

