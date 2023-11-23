NYC Subway Riders Eat Thanksgiving Feast On Train

Play video content TikTok / @itgirljayda_

A New York City subway train saw a Thanksgiving meal served to hungry passengers ... with folks passing around plates and eating on their underground ride.

Ya gotta see the video ... there's a table full of Thanksgiving treats and drinks, and people are sharing food and laughs between stops.

Tons of passengers are packed on the train like sardines and friendly folks are making sure anyone who wants to eat is served. Some people are sitting and eating, others are chowing down while standing up and everyone looks happy.

This looks to be turning into a bit of a Thanksgiving tradition in the Big Apple ... last year, a Turkey Day dinner was served to riders on the L Train ... with heaping plates of sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, turkey and green bean casserole.