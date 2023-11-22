Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Floats And Balloons Ready For Main Event

MACY'S THANKSGIVING PARADE FLOATS AND BALLOONS READY ... Take A Look!

11/22/2023 3:35 PM PT
2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons -- Sneak Peek
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is only hours away ... and we have some behind-the-scenes pics of several floats and balloons inflating our expectations for the main event.

Dragon Ball hero "Goku" clearly looks to be a showstopper when he takes to the streets of the Big Apple Thursday, and the dynamic "Dino" duo will undoubtedly work to roar its way into everyone's hearts.

There's also some Hollywood making its way into the parade, with the "Good Burger" mobile serving as the perfect appetizer to honor the movie sequel hitting Paramount streaming.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Floats -- Behind The Scenes
From the "Deliciously Detectable World of Wonka" to the "Igniting Memories" and the enchanting "Palace of Sweets" ... these floats are also set to turn NYC into a festive treat.

Of course, there's also the return of classic crowd favorites with "Mutant Mayhem" and the beloved "Sesame Street" ... proving that some traditions just don't let go.

