Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Rehearsals In Full Swing

Hold on to your turkey leg because Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is pulling out all the stops this year ... and we've got some behind-the-scenes pics from rehearsals.

Struttin' their stuff at Macy's Herald Square in the Big Apple Monday, a brand-spankin' new cluster of performers laced up their dancing shoes and warmed up those cords to groove to choreography from "Back to the Future: The Musical," "Spamalot" and "& Juliet on Broadway."

Seasoned stage stars such as Roger Bart, Casey Likes, James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Fitzgerald, David Josefsberg, and Lorna Courtney gave onlookers a glimpse of what to expect during the main spectacle.

Meanwhile, the Radio City Rockettes pirouetted their way to perfection.

The main event Thursday will unleash a showstopping collection of 25 balloons -- including "Paw Patrol" and "Ronald McDonald" -- and 31 floats -- such as "Santa's Sleigh" and "Mutant Mayhem."

Led down by rope-holders to jubilant crowds, celebrity performers will include Brandy, Cher, Jessie James Decker, Jon Batiste, Ashley Park, En Vogue, the cast of Chicago and more.