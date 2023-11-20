Turkey Pretzel Selling Like Crazy in Philadelphia for Thanksgiving

I'd Like Mustard on my Turkey ... Pretzel!!!

A couple of Philly brothers are flipping the bird this Thanksgiving ... and possibly sparing some of the dumbest creatures on earth from a death sentence!

Brian and Shaun Kean, who run the Philly Pretzel Factory, have created a soft pretzel version of the Thanksgiving foul of choice. With a pound-and-a-half of dough, they can replicate the bird in the finest detail.

They've already made 80 cooked/bald/dead pretzel turkeys and they're continuing to fill orders right up until the big day.

The turkeys are hollowed out and often served as an appetizer with the help of some dip. They're also a great centerpiece.

The Philly bros have also an Eagles logo pretzel ... a popular item, for sure.

They've also done custom pretzels for Valentine's Day, St. Patty's Day and then a little Philly history ... a salty Ben Franklin.