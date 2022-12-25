Celebrity Prisoners' Christmas Meals Behind Bars Revealed

Ghislaine Maxwell and R. Kelly are rockin' around the Xmas tree behind bars once again, while "Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Josh Duggar are celebrating the big holiday locked up for the first time ... but bein' in the clink doesn't mean they're missing out on a feast.

TMZ has obtained prison and jail menus for Christmas Day from places where big names are doin' time ... and the holiday grub ain't sounding so bad -- even if there's no turkey.

Here's what these celebs will be chowing down on Dec. 25:

Joe Exotic at FMC Fort Worth:

-- Baked Cornish hen, tofu fried rice, bread stuffing, heart-healthy carrots, chicken gravy, bread & butter, fruit and holiday pies

Duggar at FCI Seagoville:

-- Herbed Cornish hen, glazed ham, veggie stuffed peppers, veggie lasagna, broccoli cheese & rice casserole, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, corn on the cob, cranberry sauce, rolls and holiday pies

Harris at FMC Lexington:

-- Glazed Cornish hen, beef sirloin steak, broccoli quiche, baked candied yams, cornbread stuffing, collard greens, chicken gravy, cranberry sauce, rolls, fruit and pies

Fetty Wap at MDC Brooklyn:

-- Herbed Cornish hen, eggplant parmesan, dirty rice, baked beans, green beans, dinner rolls, fruit, pies and juice

R. Kelly at MCC Chicago:

-- Baked Cornish hen, green beans, cornbread dressing, mac & cheese and sweet potato casserole

Maxwell at FCI Tallahassee:

-- Cornish hens, stuffed green peppers, garlic mac & cheese, brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, rolls, cranberry sauce, red velvet cheesecake and fruit

In addition to the grub, facilities are giving out holiday-themed bags to inmates filled with more snacks, puzzles and even some games.