Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe Sucks Down Fan's Beer, Loses Shirt At World Series Parade

Nathaniel Lowe was so giddy during the Rangers' World Series parade Friday, he straight-up downed a fan's beer in seconds -- and then ripped off his shirt in celebration of the achievement!!

The 2022 Silver Slugger award winner was being driven around in the back of a pickup truck to soak in love from Texas fans when the hilarious moment happened.

Nathaniel Lowe catches a beer from a fan and chugs it before losing his shirt pic.twitter.com/HP21TanShh — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 3, 2023 @MikeLeslieWFAA

You can see in video from the scene in Arlington, a Rangers supporter tossed Lowe a Modelo -- before the first baseman cracked it open and drank it 'til the last drop.

But, he wasn't done there ... he then ripped off his jersey and his undershirt -- much to the crowd's delight.

Thousands of people showed up to celebrate Lowe and his Rangers after they won the title over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday ... and one supporter was so thrilled by his team's performance, he actually climbed to the top of a light pole to pump his fists.

Here where I'm at covering the Texas Rangers parade outside of Globe Life in Arlington, a person jumped on top of the sign at Nolan Ryan Expressway and raised his fists in the air with cheers from the crowd below.



He came back down and went back in the crowd. @dallasnews pic.twitter.com/sKtnhplKKr — Zaeem Shaikh (@zaeemshake) November 3, 2023 @zaeemshake

Thankfully, he reportedly made it down unharmed.

Following the jaunt around the city ... the Rangers then took the stage to address their fans -- and Series MVP Corey Seager delivered an epic drop-the-mic moment.

"Everybody was wondering what would happen if the Rangers didn't win the World Series. I guess we will never know."



- Corey Seager pic.twitter.com/zA2TpiL6cZ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 3, 2023 @barstoolsports