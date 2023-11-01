Arizona Diamondbacks Fans Disrupt World Series With Paper Airplanes

Play video content X/@slopstock

The Arizona Diamondbacks had to threaten to boot people from the World Series on Tuesday night ... and it's all 'cause they wouldn't stop hurling paper airplanes onto the field.

The wild scene happened late in the Rangers' blowout win over the Snakes at Chase Field in Phoenix ... when fans got so bored with the rout on the diamond -- they decided to fold up papers and chuck them from their seats.

Several of the makeshift planes actually made it all the way to players' feet ... and it happened so often throughout the evening, the stadium's public address announcer had to warn people that if it continued, they'd be thrown out.

People next to me left for the Suns game. Paper airplanes being thrown onto the field. Meanwhile a beer guy finally comes after 8 innings down 11-1 trying to sell full price beer. Nightmare pic.twitter.com/Cz3MnmGFeS — 🃏 (@primmzx) November 1, 2023 @primmzx

"Fans are not permitted to throw objects of any kind on the field," the announcer said during a break in the action.

Eventually, the planes stopped ... however, unfortunately for D-Backs fans, the game never really got much better.

Texas jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the third inning ... and while Arizona was able to scratch out a few runs late, they still never really got close to winning, losing the contest, 11-7.