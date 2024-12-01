Gwenyth, Chris Martin Accompany Daughter Apple to Paris Debutante Ball

And We're Taggin' Along for the Ride

Gwyneth Paltrow is pretty amazing ... she has consciously uncoupled with Chris Martin yet still maintained a family unit we don't see much in the hills of Beverly.

Gwyneth posted pics of her, Chris and their 2 kids during their "special long weekend in Paris."

The purpose of the trip ... Gwyneth being 20-year-old Apple's plus one to the annual Débutantes ball in Paris.

G.P. snapped a pic of Apple being fitted for her dress as she dutifully looked on. And check this out ... the Valentino gown took 750 hours to make!

Chris and 18-year-old Moses were more chill ... kickin' back on a park bench.

Gwyneth's famous mom, Blythe Danner, was there, and she and her daughter hit up an art gallery.

Mind you ... it's been a decade since Gwyneth and Chris ended their marriage, but they have maintained a strong family unit ever since.