Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Gwenyth, Chris Martin Accompany Daughter Apple to Paris Debutante Ball

Gwyneth and Chris Apple's a Parisian Debutante!!! And We're Taggin' Along for the Ride

Gwyneth Paltrow Chris Martin Paris weekend photos
Getty Composite

Gwyneth Paltrow is pretty amazing ... she has consciously uncoupled with Chris Martin yet still maintained a family unit we don't see much in the hills of Beverly.

Gwyneth Paltrow Chris Martin Paris weekend photos

Gwyneth posted pics of her, Chris and their 2 kids during their "special long weekend in Paris."

The purpose of the trip ... Gwyneth being 20-year-old Apple's plus one to the annual Débutantes ball in Paris.

Gwyneth Paltrow Chris Martin Paris weekend photos

G.P. snapped a pic of Apple being fitted for her dress as she dutifully looked on. And check this out ... the Valentino gown took 750 hours to make!

Gwyneth Paltrow Chris Martin Paris weekend photos

Chris and 18-year-old Moses were more chill ... kickin' back on a park bench.

Gwyneth Paltrow Chris Martin Paris weekend photos

Gwyneth's famous mom, Blythe Danner, was there, and she and her daughter hit up an art gallery.

Mind you ... it's been a decade since Gwyneth and Chris ended their marriage, but they have maintained a strong family unit ever since.

Well done!