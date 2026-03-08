Girl Bosses of Hollywood For International Women's Day!

International Women’s Day is here -- not that women need a calendar reminder to prove how powerful they are -- but hey, we’ll take any excuse to celebrate these Hollywood girl bosses running the show!

Hailey Bieber is clearly on a Rhode of her own with her booming beauty brand ... Bella Hadid’s got fans smelling dreamy with her fragrance line Orebella ... and Vanessa Hudgens is keeping everyone hydrated with her Caliwater electrolyte drink.