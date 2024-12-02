56 People Killed After Soccer Game Stampede In Guinea

Play video content

A soccer match in Southern Guinea turned deadly this weekend ... with 56 people losing their lives and droves of others injured following a stampede -- with all the carnage stemming from a controversial call.

The incident occurred on Sunday at a tournament hosting the country's military leader -- Mamady Doumbouya -- in the city of Nzerekore.

A fan in attendance told Reuters things went south following a red card in the 82nd minute of the contest, which led some to throw stones, which police responded to with tear gas, in an attempt to get the situation under control.

However, the tear gas caused fans to rush out of the stadium in a panic ... leading to people getting crushed at the exits.

"The stone-throwing started and the police joined in, firing tear gas," a woman told the outlet. "In the rush and scramble that followed, I saw people fall to the ground, girls and children trampled underfoot. It was horrible."

In a statement released on X, the country's prime minister said that regional authorities are "working to restore calm and serenity among the population" while they investigate the situation further.

While the government looks into the tragedy, the National Alliance for Change and Democracy, an opposition political group, was critical of the event which they say was held to drum up military support.