'Shameless' Star Emma Kenney Saves Dog Minutes Away From Being Euthanized

"Shameless" actress Emma Kenney just pulled off a heroic move -- swooping in to save a dog that was about to be euthanized.

Play video content

Emma shared an IG Story of the cute pup being walked by an unidentified woman, explaining she and her BF, Conrad Hilton, stepped in just in time to rescue him minutes before he was set to be put to sleep ... and rushed him to L.A.'s no-kill shelter, Yogi's House.

Emma, a longtime animal activist, shared the clip to Michael Bublé's "Holly Jolly Christmas," making it clear that this pup's second chance at life is a Christmas miracle.

She kept the educational vibes going with an "adopt, don't shop" message, posting another clip of shelter dogs that need homes, reminding everyone they deserve so much more than their current lives.