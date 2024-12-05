Grindr Unwrapped Reveals Their List of Hottest Hollywood Hunks

Grindr’s out here doing the lord’s work by rewarding a bunch of hunky men ... compiled from cultural trends, sexual habits, and other juicy stats about their users.

The likes of Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny, and Travis Kelce have all made it into Grindr's annual "Unwrapped" lists -- but it’s Pedro Pascal who’s sitting pretty at the top of their "Hottest Men of the Year" lineup.

"The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White also has plenty of admirers, rounding out the top 5 on Grindr’s Hottest Men list.

Grindr also has a "Babygirl of the Year" category, celebrating men embracing their softer masculinity, with Troye Sivan snagging the top spot and Lil Nas X making a strong showing at number 4.