Grindr Founder Joel Simkhai Buys Incredible NYC Penthouse

Grindr Founder Joel Simkhai Scoops Up Dreamy NYC Penthouse ... w/ MASSIVE Roof Terrace!!!
3/2/2021 3:05 PM PT
Grindr founder Joel Simkhai just matched with the perfect penthouse ... scooping up a beaut in NYC's Gramercy Park.
Joel's reportedly the proud new owner of a 7,000-square-foot penthouse with 5 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms ... but the crown jewel's definitely the gigantic private, landscaped roof terrace that, on its own, is a whopping 5,680 square feet.
As if things couldn't get any better up there ... the terrace also includes a full outdoor kitchen, BBQ grill, wet bar, fireplace and lounge. When the party moves back inside, the unit features 18-foot ceilings and a kitchen worthy of any celeb chef. There are other amenities ... like a gym, spa and pool.
It's unclear how much cheddar Joel dropped for this pad ... but the penthouse's asking price was a cool $29.5 million. Pretty sure Joel can afford it ... he sold Grindr in 2008 for $245m.