Grindr Founder Joel Simkhai Buys Incredible NYC Penthouse

Grindr founder Joel Simkhai just matched with the perfect penthouse ... scooping up a beaut in NYC's Gramercy Park.

Joel's reportedly the proud new owner of a 7,000-square-foot penthouse with 5 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms ... but the crown jewel's definitely the gigantic private, landscaped roof terrace that, on its own, is a whopping 5,680 square feet.

As if things couldn't get any better up there ... the terrace also includes a full outdoor kitchen, BBQ grill, wet bar, fireplace and lounge. When the party moves back inside, the unit features 18-foot ceilings and a kitchen worthy of any celeb chef. There are other amenities ... like a gym, spa and pool.