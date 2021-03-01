Ellen DeGeneres Unloading Bev Hills Mansion Purchased From Adam Levine

Ellen DeGeneres buy-eth, and Ellen DeGeneres sell-eth ... the daytime talk show host's latest purchase is back on the market ... a home she bought from none other than Adam Levine.

The estate Ellen's trying to sell this time is one she bought from the Maroon 5 frontman back in 2019 -- which sits in a secluded, gated sanctuary in Bev Hills. It's a 2-story monster of a property ... covering about 10,000 square feet and fully loaded.

It's got a resort-style pool, an outdoor kitchen and pizza oven, a fire pit, a sunken tennis court, a built-in bar in the dining room, an indoor gym, a spa and a completely separate guest house.

You'll recall ... EDG and Portia De Rossi snapped up the crib from her good pal, AL, for a cool $45 million ... and is now listing it for a whopping $53.5 mil. If she gets her asking price, that's almost a $10 million profit in just two years!

Of course, this is just the latest real estate investment by Ellen and her wife, Portia, who own several homes. Unclear if they're looking to buy again in the area, but if not ... there's no shortage of places to stay nearby.

The estate is listed by celeb realtor Kurt Rappaport.