Matt LaFleur Gets In Heated Altercation W/ Lions Fan Before 'TNF' Game

The Packers and Lions got heated before the football was kicked off on Thursday Night Football ... 'cause head coach Matt LaFleur mixed it up with a fan pregame, and the altercation was captured by TV cameras!

The clip starts with LaFleur jawing at a Detriot Lions fan, wearing a Brian Branch jersey, on the Ford Field gridiron ... appearing to yell something along the lines of, "Shut the f*** up," as he walked towards the guy,

Things got "spicy" before Thursday's game between Matt LaFleur and a Lions fan who was on the field to hold the flag for the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/jv1V4smgMx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 6, 2024 @awfulannouncing

LaFleur's players, including Jayden Reed, followed behind their coach ... keeping a close eye on things.

Thankfully, a coach and the refs stepped in before the fan and coach could come face to face.

LaFleur -- who was hired as Packers HC in 2019 -- explained what happened after the 34-31 loss ... telling reporters the Lions fan was runnin' his mouth and being disrespectful towards his players, and it pissed him off.

"I've never been a part of something like that. He was talking junk to our players, giving them the throat slash sign," LaFleur said. "You're trying to de-escalate it and then he gets into my face."

"Usually they police that much better. I thought it was an arrogant fan that wanted to get in part of the action."

LaFleur continued criticizing the Ford Field security, insisting they need to do a better job protecting the visiting team from unruly fans.