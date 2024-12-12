Cillian Murphy Isn't the Zombie in '28 Years Later,' Look-Alike Actor Says It's Him

A short clip of a creepy, emaciated zombie from the movie "28 Years Later" had fans convinced the franchise’s OG star Cillian Murphy is making a cameo -- but the truth’s been dug up ... it’s not him after all!

Newcomer Angus Neill is rising to the occasion, saying playing the role of "Emaciated Infected" is him ... telling The Guardian that director Danny Boyle spotted his unique look and knew he was perfect for the role.

Neill shared that after meeting up with Danny, they hit it off, and he was all in for the role. Now, it’s pretty clear why -- his modeling profile on "Ugly Models" lists his 28-inch waist and chiseled cheekbones ... making him a perfect fit for the zombie gig.

But honestly, it’s not hard to see why fans thought it was Cillian, given his own sharp features. He's also known for his commitment to roles, and online sleuths just assumed he’d undergone a major transformation, just like Cillian does for his roles. And of course, Cillian was the star of the original flick in the series, "28 Days Later."

Since no one immediately shut down the speculation of CM's apparent cameo when it reached fever pitch online this week, fans took it as gospel.