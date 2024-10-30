'The Walking Dead' Special FX Artist Greg Nicotero's Tips For Halloween Gore

Play video content TMZ.com

Greg Nicotero, one of the masters of Hollywood's goriest special effects makeup, is spilling his top tricks to get you ready for Halloween -- using stuff from your own home!

TMZ caught up with Greg at LAX and grilled him about how to nail the full zombie look from his iconic work on "The Walking Dead" -- and he revealed latex is your best friend for achieving that perfect shriveled appearance.

Greg shared some seriously creative tips that we never even thought of ... including one food staple you can use to go all-out with your zombie face makeup.

You’ll definitely want to check out the clip for all the terrifying deets -- including his take on the biggest mistake people make when using fake blood.

The award-winning wizard's results are not for the faint of heart! We'd expect nothing less from the guy who brought nightmares to life in a whole slew of horror classics, including "The Hills Have Eyes," 3 of the 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' flicks, and "Drag Me to Hell."