Luigi Mangione Extradited to New York

Luigi Mangione is on the move ... the suspected killer in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is being extradited from Pennsylvania to New York.

Luigi appeared in court Thursday in Pennsylvania and waived extradition ... and now he's being transported back to the scene of his alleged crime.

Mangione is accused of fatally shooting Thompson earlier this month outside a hotel in Manhattan ... and five days after the shooting he was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, PA.

Luigi is facing charges in both states ... in NY, he's facing murder and gun charges in connection with Thompson's death ... and in PA, he's facing gun charges.