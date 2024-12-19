Sammy Sosa Apologizes For 'Mistakes' Made During Career, Welcomed Back By Cubs

The bitter feud between Sammy Sosa and the Chicago Cubs is over -- the two sides are making amends after the MLB legend finally fessed up to making "mistakes" during his career.

Sosa was essentially outlawed by his former employer after he retired from the league in 2007 ... with the main gripe believed to be the fact he never admitted to, or apologized for, using performance-enhancing drugs, which he tested positive for in 2003.

That all changed on Thursday ... when the 56-year-old released a statement owning up to his past.

"I left it all on the field for the Cubs and Cubs fans because I wanted to win and make the fans happy," Sosa said. "I loved to see the fans at Wrigley in the Right Field Bleachers every home game."

Sosa then hinted at the steroid era as a whole ... as well as how it has been perceived by baseball purists and historians.

"I understand why some players in my era don't always get the recognition that our stats deserve," he added. "There were times I did whatever I could to recover from injuries in an effort to keep my strength up to perform over 162 games. I never broke any laws, bit in hindsight, I made mistakes and I apologize."

Sosa said he is proud of the accomplishments he and his teammates had with the Cubs ... and hopes everyone affiliated with the organization can put the past behind them.

"We can't change the past, but the future is bright," he continued. "In my heart, I have always been a Cub and I can't wait to see Cubs fans again."

While he didn't explicitly own up to cheating the game, Sosa's apology did the trick ... as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts has extended an olive branch to one of the franchise's most notable superstars.

"We appreciate Sammy releasing his statement and for reaching out," Ricketts said, according to Jesse Rogers. "No one played harder or wanted to win more. Nobody’s perfect but we never doubted his passion for the game and the Cubs. It is an understatement to say that Sammy is a fan favorite."

"We plan on inviting him to the 2025 Cubs Convention and, while it is short notice, we hope that he can attend. We are all ready to move forward together."

The event goes down Jan. 17-19 in Chicago ... and names like Andre Dawson, Billy Williams, Kerry Wood and Mark Grace are slated to attend.