Christina Aguilera Attends Night 4 Of Billie Eilish's Forum Concert Run

Songbird Christina Aguilera showed up to rock out and support fellow singer Billie Eilish for night 4 of her sold-out homecoming shows at The Forum in Los Angeles Friday evening.

Xtina was spotted making her exit through the crowd of attendees, showing off her slimmed-down figure in a graphic tee, skinny jeans and chunky boots, topped off with a leather jacket.

The "Lady Marmalade" singer attended the show with her 10-year-old daughter Summer Rain.

It's no surprise the mom of two made the trek with her kiddo -- back in May Aguilera and Summer attended Eilish's "Hit Me Hard And Soft" listening party and afterward gushed about the singer on social media saying, “THANK YOU @billieeilish for making my daughter’s whole world at your LA listening party 🫶✨✨🫶” Xtina tweeted. “I appreciate your kindness, thanks for signing her poster…we are both huge fans 🙏🏼”

Though Aguilera was known to have multiple beefs with other female artists in the early aughts ... she seems to be fully embracing the new batch of pop icons, as just last month she came onstage at Sabrina Carpenter's L.A. show to perform a duet of Christina's 2006 hit "Ain't No Other Man."

Other celebs in attendance Friday evening were Julian Edelman, Eiza González and Lisa Ling.