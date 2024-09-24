Christina Aguilera Getting 'Dirrty' For 25th Anniversary Bash For Debut Album

Play video content BACKGRID

Ain't No Other Woman but Christina Aguilera! The pop queen was living it up and going wild on the dance floor at the 25th-anniversary bash for her iconic self-titled debut album.

TMZ obtained clips of Xtina at the West Hollywood Edition on Monday -- and she was partying like it was 2002! The singer was getting her bum cheekily slapped by her pals while dipping it low to her raunchy anthem "Dirrty."

Of course, no party’s complete without some tame moments in between! With a guest list of about 150, Xtina also took the mic to thank her team and blew out some candles to celebrate.

We're told guests were treated like royalty at the bash. There was a photo booth, a feast fit for a queen, an open bar, and specialty cocktails inspired by her iconic songs -- because you know they were cranking out those jams all night long!

But, at the end of the day, it was all about Christina, and she was living her best life! She was singing along to her hits, snapping pics with fans, and closing out the night as one of the last ones still grooving on the dance floor.