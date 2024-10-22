Christina Aguilera Flaunts Slim Figure In Halloween Dress

Christina Aguilera is fishing for compliments with a seasonal thirst trap ... and it looks like she's continued to slim down.

The pop queen just posted a series of sultry snaps on her official Instagram page, showing off her trim physique in a Halloween inspired dress.

As Xtina explains in the caption ... it's her "favorite time of year" ... and she's got a ton of Halloween decorations around the house, even though all eyes are on her.

Christina's posing around her crib in a revealing orange and black dress ... and she's got painted pumpkins in the background, and a fake tree covered in spider webs and jack-o-lanterns.

Spooky vibes all around ... and it looks like Christina's really leaning into her favorite time of year.

Xtina's fiancé, MasterClass executive Matthew Rutler, also appears in her post ... he's dressed in all black and posing with her in front of that pumpkin tree.