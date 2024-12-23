Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized With Fever In Washington D.C.

Health scare for Bill Clinton ... the former president is in a Washington, D.C. hospital after developing a fever.

Bill's deputy chief of staff, Angel Urena, announced the health update Monday in a statement, saying ... "President Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Hospital this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever."

Clinton's camp adds ... "He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving."

Reports say the 78-year-old is "awake and alert" and is hoping to be out of the hospital in the next day or so.

Of course, Bill has had his share of serious medical issues since leaving office ... in 2021 he was hospitalized after a urinary tract infection spread into his bloodstream, landing him in an intensive care unit.