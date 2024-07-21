Bill and Hillary Clinton Endorse Kamala Harris For President

Bill and Hillary Clinton wasted no time throwing their support behind Kamala Harris ... adding they've never experienced anything that concerns them more than a second Trump term.

The former First Couple made the announcement on X soon after President Joe Biden said he wouldn't seek a second term ... abandoning his reelection bid.

The Clintons kicked off their statement by lauding Biden for all his hard work in public service ... specifically pointing out his economic accomplishments, and saying he'd worked hard to fulfill the Founding Fathers' goal of forming a more perfect union.

Then, the former POTUS and former Secretary of State write they are honored to back Kamala Harris in this upcoming election just as Joe already has.

Of course, no Clinton statement would be complete without a shot at Republican candidate and former prez Donald Trump ... with the couple saying they've "lived through many ups and downs, but nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term."

They claim Trump will be a dictator on Day 1 of his second term ... and, America's future depends on Dems getting behind Kamala.

Hillary lost out to Donald Trump in the 2016 election after a fierce campaign ... and, the two have regularly blasted each other in the years since -- so, not surprising the statment's so fiery.

Biden's shocking announcement's thrown the political world for a loop Sunday ... with Republicans calling on him to resign and Democrats applauding his choices -- some backing Harris and other staying mum on the question.