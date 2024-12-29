'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Got Breast Reduction Surgery

Kailyn Lowry losing some weight the old fashioned way ... if the old fashioned way is taking some size out of her boobs!

The "Teen Mom 2" alum shared a post-operation selfie to Instagram earlier this week ... telling fans she's officially got breast reduction surgery.

In the photo, Lowry is smiling and throwing up a peace sign for her fans ... writing in the caption "4 days post op ... Do you want breast reduction videos?" and adding a poll so her followers could vote.

Lowry -- who has seven kids -- has been thinking about having work done on her chest for awhile ... talking about setting up consultations with professionals as far back as May of this year.

At the time, Lowry admitted on her "Almost Famous" podcast that doctors told her she needed to shed at least 40 -- possibly even 50 -- pounds before they'd consider performing the surgery.

KL did say she wasn't sure if she wanted a breast reduction, implants or a lift -- but, it seems she knew she didn't want to stick with purely natural breasts anymore.

Lowry is no stranger to plastic surgery BTW ... previously getting a Brazilian Butt Lift back in 2016.

Kailyn rose to prominence in the early 2010s on "Teen Mom 2" and "16 & Pregnant" giving birth to her son Isaac when she was just 17 years old. She's now got 6 more kids -- Lincoln, Lux, Creed, Rio and twins Verse and Valley.