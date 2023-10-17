'Teen Mom' Kailyn Lowry Makes Placenta Smoothie After 5th Child's Birth

Kailyn Lowry has a new baby in her life, and with it comes all the joys of motherhood ... including a post-birth beverage that's au naturel, and straight from the womb.

Play video content

The 'Teen Mom' star posted an eye-popping clip on social media Monday ... showing her blending up her own placenta and pouring into a Mason jar, complete with a straw -- which was clearly ready to drink ... and we can only assume she did.

She wasn't just going to ingest her own placenta, though ... it looks like Kailyn spread it around on paper as well, showing off different art pieces she made with her uterus leftovers.

We'll say this ... the placenta Picassos aren't half bad -- and it looks like she/her fam took precautions handling it, including using gloves and other protective gear. KL writes of the whole experience ... "This was the second time I got to work with @lancasterplacentaco."

That's a company that offers placenta encapsulation services ... apparently, it's big business.

Of course, all this placenta fun comes on the heels of her announcing that she welcomed another kid -- her fifth, a son named Rio. She shares the baby with her BF, Elijah Scott ... and Kailyn revealed last week that she gave birth last year, keeping it under wraps.

Normally, Kailyn's baby news is very public -- but this time around, she says she wanted to keep it to herself and out of the spotlight. She told People, "I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline."

Kailyn has 4 other children -- 3-year-old Creed, 6-year-old Lux, 9-year-old Lincoln and 13-year-old Isaac. Her newest bundle of joy is named Rio.