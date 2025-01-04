Josh Gad Had to Explain Recent 'Star Wars' Movies to Mel Brooks For 'Spaceballs' Sequel

Had to Explain New 'Star Wars' to Mel Brooks ...

Josh Gad had to put on a show for a comedy legend ... revealing he ran Mel Brooks through the recent "Star Wars" sequels while pitching a "Spaceballs" sequel.

The actor told the story on a recent episode of the "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast, hosted by Kelly Ripa ... explaining Mel's very involved in a "Spaceballs" sequel.

Gad says when they pitched their original concept, Mel told them he needed them to explain the more recent movies to him ... and asked Gad not to leave at any detail.

JG says he then launched into a 40-minute explanation ... likening himself to a combat vet going to war in front of one person -- heavily sweating, nailing every line and beat and explaining every comedic set piece.

Gad says when he finished Mel told him it "really sounds like you’ve got your finger on the pulse!'" ... a compliment Josh says is the greatest he's ever gotten.

News of Gad producing, writing and starring in the "Spaceballs" sequel broke earlier this year ... and, Gad confirmed in November that they've already finished a first draft of the script.

If you don't know ... the original "Spaceballs" came out in 1987 and parodied the "Star Wars" universe. It starred Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, John Candy, Rick Moranis and Brooks himself. .

