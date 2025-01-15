Leonardo DiCaprio Donates $1M to Wildfire Relief Through His Organization

Leonardo DiCaprio is keeping up his philanthropic work, pledging $1M to support wildfire relief efforts amid the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The movie star made the announcement on social media on Wednesday, revealing the donation would be in conjunction with his organization Re:wild to aid both immediate needs and long-term recovery after the fires.

The org's Rapid Response Program is specially designed to address environmental disasters and emergencies. The initial aid will support the L.A. Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, World Central Kitchen, California Community Foundation, Pasadena Humane Society, and SoCal Fire Fund.

Given that L.A. is Leo’s hometown, his $1M donation to wildfire relief is likely a deeply personal and significant gesture.

With thousands of families displaced, 24 lives lost, and many animals affected, Leo is just one of many celebs stepping up to support wildfire relief efforts.