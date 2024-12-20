Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Robert Downey Jr. Dine at Giorgio Baldi
Leo, De Niro & Downey Night of Amore at Giorgio Baldi ... At Restaurant at Same Time
Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Robert Downey Jr. walk into a restaurant ... there's no punch line here -- 'cause it really happened Thursday night!
The three Oscar winners all hit up Giorgio Baldi -- a fancy Italian spot in Santa Monica ... with the Roberts enjoying a night out with their significant others and Leo rolling solo.
All three men dressed casually ... nice jackets and T-shirts -- nobody went full suit. De Niro and Downey were easily identifiable, not covering up at all -- while Leo wore his usual hat and mask to avoid giving photogs a shot of his face.
We should note ... we haven't seen any pictures of them at the restaurant together -- so we don't know if they met for dinner or if this is just a star-studded coincidence.
De Niro and DiCaprio are longtime collaborators -- first appearing onscreen together back in the 1993 movie "This Boy's Life" when Leo was just 19. They also starred in the Oscar-winning flick "Killers of the Flower Moon" last year.
Downey, on the other hand, hasn't worked with either of the men ... though he collected his first-ever Oscar earlier this year for his role in "Oppenheimer." He's headed back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- so unclear if he'd even have time to act alongside his fellow legends.
Whether or not they ate together and discussed business, or separately for personal lives out, one thing's for sure ... the other restaurant guests were treated to a red carpet show!