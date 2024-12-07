Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Leonardo DiCaprio Art Basel Charity Event Rakes In Whopping $2.5 Million

Leonardo DiCaprio Art Basel Charity Event Rakes In $2.5 Million!!!

leonardo dicaprio art basel miami rewild
Getty

Leonardo DiCaprio took center stage at Miami's Art Basel, hosting a star-studded charity bash for his conservation org and raking in some serious cash for the cause.

The actor, co-founder of Re:wild -- a group teaming up with Indigenous peoples, local leaders, and community orgs to save the planet -- showed up in full force at a private Miami residence for the annual event Friday, which pulled in $2.5 million.

jamie foxx rewild miami art basel gala

Jamie Foxx and Soleil Moon Frye took the reins at the auction, offering once-in-a-lifetime trips to Madagascar, Argentina, Ecuador, and Rwanda.

jamie foxx rewild miami art basel gala

Since it’s Art Basel, naturally, exclusive pieces of art were also up for grabs.

leonardo dicaprio at art basel miami
TMZ.com

The auction proceeds will go straight to supporting partners and communities on the frontlines, working to protect and restore some of the world’s most vital and irreplaceable forests.

leonardo dicaprio ann lee maimi art basel gala
Getty

Leo’s no stranger to leading the charge when it comes to philanthropy -- he’s funneled over $200M in grants to global environmental initiatives, championing marine conservation, protecting biodiversity, uplifting Indigenous communities, and so much more.

related articles