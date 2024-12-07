Leonardo DiCaprio Art Basel Charity Event Rakes In Whopping $2.5 Million

Leonardo DiCaprio took center stage at Miami's Art Basel, hosting a star-studded charity bash for his conservation org and raking in some serious cash for the cause.

The actor, co-founder of Re:wild -- a group teaming up with Indigenous peoples, local leaders, and community orgs to save the planet -- showed up in full force at a private Miami residence for the annual event Friday, which pulled in $2.5 million.

Jamie Foxx and Soleil Moon Frye took the reins at the auction, offering once-in-a-lifetime trips to Madagascar, Argentina, Ecuador, and Rwanda.

Since it’s Art Basel, naturally, exclusive pieces of art were also up for grabs.

The auction proceeds will go straight to supporting partners and communities on the frontlines, working to protect and restore some of the world’s most vital and irreplaceable forests.