Leonardo DiCaprio Grabs Lunch With Al Pacino, Gives Him Ride Home in Porsche

Leonardo DiCaprio's breaking bread with another Hollywood legend ... Al Pacino!!!

The two movie stars went out to lunch Tuesday at the Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood ... and Leo brought his father, George DiCaprio, along to hang with the "Godfather" star.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall next to their table.

Leo, Al and George kept things pretty low-key, at least in terms of fashion ... Leo wore a black T-shirt under his trademark ballcap and some shades, while Al and George bundled up in some big black coats.

When lunch was over, Leo bid adieu to his father and then he hopped in his Porsche SUV and gave Al a ride home.

Leo and Al have been friends for years ... though they've only worked together on a movie once ... a brief scene in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood."