Ichiro Suzuki Wants To Grab Drink W/ Writer Who Voted Against HOF Induction

Ichiro Suzuki is a very forgiving person ... 'cause the baseball superstar, who fell one vote short of being the second-ever unanimous Hall of Famer, has extended an invite to the foolish writer -- let's grab a drink!

Suzuki -- along with CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner -- met with the media on Thursday in Cooperstown to discuss all things baseball. Ichiro expressed gratitude for the writers who voted for him ... and acknowledged the one person who didn't think he was worthy of the selection.

Ichiro Suzuki offers to have the only writer that did not vote him into the Baseball Hall of Fame over to his house to "have a drink together and have a good chat" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FlMzAbEp4R — SNY (@SNYtv) January 23, 2025 @SNYtv

"I would like to invite him over to my house," Suzuki said through a translator. "We'll have a drink together, and we'll have a good chat."

Ichiro received 393 out of 394 votes (Derek Jeter also missed out on being a unanimous selection by a single vote).

Unfortunately for the 51-year-old ... individuals can cast their votes without having their identity known by the public. So, unless the writer chooses to come forward, odds are they'll remain anonymous.

Which is probably best for their career ... as everyone else seemingly agrees you've got to be pretty clueless to vote against Suzuki.

Ichiro missed unanimity by 1 vote. Please step forward, you numbskull — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 21, 2025 @JonHeyman