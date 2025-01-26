Lyna Perez Turns Up the Heat with Sexy Instagram Shots

Lyna Perez's Instagram bio says she basically lives in a bikini ... and, you can see the evidence for yourself in this gallery we put together of her best outfits.

The model -- who boasts more than 9 million followers on IG -- is known for sharing pics from exotic locales ... stripped down to just the barest clothing and soaking up the sun on lounge chairs.

Perez wears a zebra-print top and bottom in this sexy snap ... but, she wouldn't be able to blend into any herd -- 'cause she always stands out among the crowd.

And, even when she's not beach or poolside, she's still got her swimsuit on ... lounging in the grass with her tongue waggling playfully at the camera.

Clearly, Lyna works out quite a bit too ... sharing snaps of herself wearing a sports bra that's doing little to cover up her chest.