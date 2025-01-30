Celebrities Eating Croissants For National Croissant Day!

Feeling burned out this week? Well celebs love chowin' down on croissants, and these flaky photos are bound to boost your dough-pamine levels ... Enjoy!

Rising to the occasion ... stars like Shaun White and Nicky Hilton couldn't have been happier to get their hands on some croissants and Katy Perry kneaded not one but two hands to eat her ginormous tasty treat!

Selena Gomez and her lil' sister Gracie Teefey were on a roll in France ... The siblings snapped this sweet savory shot before they nibbled on their precious pastry.

And Sofía Vergara surrendered to a couple of croissants herself while vacaying in France ...

Life's just better batter with croissants ... Croiss-ant on over into our gallery, because blessing you with these baked goods is the yeast we can do ... Happy Croissant Day!