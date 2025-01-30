Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Engaged, He Still Has to Pay

Christine Baumgartner's gonna be a blushing bride again -- less than a year after finalizing the bitter divorce from Kevin Costner -- but her new marriage won't impact the fat monthly payments Kevin makes.

First, the romantic side ... Christine said yes to financier Josh Connor, who recently proposed on the beach in Santa Barbara. If Josh's name sounds familiar, he's the mutual friend of Christine and Kevin's (not so much Kevin anymore) we first told you about when they vacationed together in Hawaii, back in 2023, shortly after the Costners separated.

Now to the cold hard cash of it all, which is that Kevin's ex-wife finding a new husband will not save KC a dime ... and that's because he's already done paying her spousal support. According to court docs filed during their divorce battle, Kevin forked over a $1 million lump sum to Christine, as their prenup stipulated.

However, we also broke the story ... Kevin's paying $63K a month to Christine in child support for their 3 kids. Their final divorce settlement also has them sharing custody of 17-year-old Cayden Wyatt, 15-year-old Hayes Logan and 14-year-old Grace Avery.

Child support is not impacted by either parent's marital status, so all that stays the same.

As part of their divorce, Kevin also contributed an additional $200K toward Christine's down payment for a new home, and agreed to pay the monthly mortgage, property tax, and insurance payments for the first year she lives there. It's unclear if Josh will be moving into Christine's pad, or if the happy couple's moving into a new place together.