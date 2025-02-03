Colin Cowherd 'Doing OK' After Abruptly Cutting To Commercial Due To Illness

Play video content FS1

Colin Cowherd cut to a commercial in the middle of his breakdown of the Luka Doncic trade on Monday ... saying he became "very, very sick very, very quickly" -- but it sounds like he'll be just fine.

The moment went down on "The Herd" minutes ago ... when the longtime TV analyst admitted he needed a timeout.

"Folks, I'm gonna take a break," Cowherd said on FS1. "I am getting very, very sick, very, very quickly on this set ... and we will return."

Jason McIntyre took over on the desk after the ads ... leaving viewers wondering if CC was all right.

Minutes later, the show sent out a post on X saying the face of the program is simply "under the weather."

"Colin is doing OK," the account said. "Thank you for your concerns."

Folks tuning in noted Cowherd didn't look too good prior to the abrupt exit ... so hopefully after some rest and meds, he'll be back on the mic in no time.