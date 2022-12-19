Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun Returning To Broadcast Booth After On-Air Medical Scare

Awesome news ... Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun is making his return to the broadcast booth on Monday night -- just 14 days after he suffered a terrifying medical emergency live on-air.

The 68-year-old revealed on Monday he'll be back on the microphone for Atlanta's game against Orlando at State Farm Arena in ATL ... saying in a tweet that his impending return to work felt "great."

Of course, back on Dec. 5, many wondered if he'd be able to broadcast another game this season ... after he horrifyingly passed out while previewing the Hawks' game against the Thunder for Bally Sports with Dominique Wilkins.

Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun suffering medical emergency. Pray for him. pic.twitter.com/PXO0ePR9Ny — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) December 6, 2022 @reddawg77089

While Wilkins was talking, Rathbun seemed to lose consciousness -- and began convulsing. Bally Sports officials said he was rushed to the hospital ... but, thankfully, testing revealed he was suffering from nothing more than a bout with dehydration.

Rathbun spent several nights in the hospital as a precaution, but was eventually released. He told The Athletic last week that he couldn't wait to get back and call Hawks games ... saying, "This ain’t work. This is the NBA. This is so much fun."