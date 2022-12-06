Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun Suffers Scary Medical Emergency On-Air, Hospitalized

Terrifying scene ahead of the Atlanta Hawks game on Monday night ... Bob Rathbun, the team's play-by-play announcer, suffered a frightening medical emergency while on air -- and needed to be rushed to the hospital.

Thankfully, however, the 68-year-old is now said to be doing better ... and is in "stable" condition.

Rathbun was previewing the Hawks' game against the Thunder for Bally Sports with Dominique Wilkins ... when he suddenly appeared to lose consciousness in his chair, and convulse uncontrollably.

WARNING -- THE VIDEO IS HARD TO WATCH.

Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun suffering medical emergency. Pray for him. pic.twitter.com/PXO0ePR9Ny — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) December 6, 2022 @reddawg77089

Medical personnel raced to his side to tend to him before the cameras cut away.

According to Bally Sports officials, he was suffering from dehydration ... and was taken to a local medical facility. They added he's now both "stable" and "responsive."

Lauren Jbara filled in last-minute for Rathbun to call the game -- which the Hawks lost, 121-114.