NHL Star Kris Letang Suffers Stroke, Out Indefinitely

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang -- one of the biggest stars in the NHL -- has suffered a stroke ... and will now be off the ice indefinitely, his team announced Wednesday.

General manager Ron Hextall said Letang was diagnosed with the stroke on Monday after suffering symptoms. The GM called the news "shocking" -- but added the 35-year-old is currently in good spirits.

"We are grateful that Kris is doing well," Hextall said. "We are thankful to the medical staff and the physicians at UPMC."

Letang -- who previously suffered a stroke in 2014 and missed over two months of that season -- has now been ruled out of Penguins games for the foreseeable future.

"He is a warrior on the ice," Hextall added, "but first and foremost, he is a son, father, husband and friend. His health is our number one priority."

Added Letang, "I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn't right."

"While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family and the fans know that I am okay. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon."

Letang has played in 21 games this season, logging one goal and 11 assists.