Flyers Donate $100k To Charity After Waiving Cancer Survivor Oskar Lindblom

The Philadelphia Flyers are making a nice gesture in cancer survivor Oskar Lindblom's name after waiving the forward this week ... by donating $100k to a local charity.

The Flyers broke the news on Tuesday ... saying they will buy out the rest of the 25-year-old's $3 million contract to free up cap space.

President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chuck Fletcher said it was a "very difficult decision to make" ... especially after all Lindblom has gone through while with the organization.

As we previously reported, Oskar was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer in 2019 ... and made his return to the ice in August 2020. He later announced he was officially cancer-free.

"No one can question the desire, will and strength to overcome all that Oskar has been through off the ice in order to return to the game he loves," Fletcher added.

"He is truly an inspiration to us all, and he will always remain a special part of the Philadelphia Flyers family."

The Flyers added they will donate $100k in Oskar's name to a local charity that supports families impacted by cancer.