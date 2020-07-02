NHL's Oskar Lindblom Completes Cancer Treatment ... 'Happy That I'm Alive'

Play video content Breaking News

Amazing day for Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom ... the 23-year-old has officially completed radiation treatment for cancer!!

The Swedish pro was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma -- a rare form of bone cancer -- back in December ... and has been fighting ever since.

Lindblom reached a milestone in his recovery on Thursday ... by ringing the bell at Abramson Cancer Center at Pennsylvania Hospital to signify his treatment being complete!!

"I can’t even explain how I feel," Lindblom said. "It feels like having a birthday, Christmas, and all those holidays at the same time."

"It just feels awesome to be done. Can’t wait to get back to normal life again, start to feel like I’m living.

"Everything, from family to friends to fans, I can’t even explain how much it meant to me, especially in the start when it was a rough time, got all those kind words, it made me feel so much better and calm and it really helped, for sure."

Lindblom showed his appreciation to all the workers who took care of him during treatment ... gifting them with a signed jersey.