Flyers' Oskar Lindblom Has Adorable Reunion W/ Dog After NHL Bubble Return!

Here's the CUTEST thing you'll see all day ...

Philadelphia Flyers winger Oskar Lindblom finally got to see his pup after being in the NHL bubble for most of this summer ... and the video of their reunion is unbelievably adorable!!!

Check out the clip Lindblom posted Wednesday ... his dog -- a mini-dachshund named Tage -- went ballistic seeing the 24-year-old hockey player for the first time in weeks, sprinting into the guy's arms and giving him tons of love!!

There were kisses, pets, tail wags and barks. It's all SOOO SWEET!

Lindblom had been locked away from Tage since he joined his team in the NHL bubble in Canada in early August ... but after Philly lost in the conference semi-finals this week, Lindblom was finally able to return home.

All in all, the reunion with Tage was a pretty good bow on what's been a trying season for Lindblom ... who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer last winter.

Oskar battled it all spring -- and finally beat it this summer ... and he was able to return to game action to an awesome ovation last week.