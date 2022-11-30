Soccer Legend Pele Hospitalized Again, Daughter Says 'No Emergency'

Brazilian soccer legend Pele has been hospitalized again ... but his daughter is assuring the public there is "no emergency" regarding her father's health.

The 82-year-old has been battling colon cancer, and has been in and out of the hospital on multiple occasions since his diagnosis in 2021. But, following his latest visit to a Sao Paolo medical facility this week, ESPN Brasil reported the famed soccer player's health was "worsening."

Pele's daughter, however, said in a statement there's no need for panic ... insisting her father has not received any new bad news -- and is simply regulating his medication.

"I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures," Kely Nascimento said Wednesday. "Really and truly, we appreciate the concern and love!!"

Pele initially had a tumor removed in Sept. 2021, and underwent chemotherapy treatments a short time later.

He's often kept a positive attitude throughout his battle, saying in a video message on his birthday last month that "life is good."

