Can You Guess The Lounge Chair Lady?
Lounge Chair Lady Guess Who!
Published
Sometimes, you just need to lounge around and get some R&R ... but if you're gonna do it, you might as well look good doing it -- like this star!
This bikini babe's got the whole beach vibe going on -- lounging in style, drink in hand, and serving up that pose! Now the real question is ... can you guess who she is?
Craving more bikini inspo without the guesswork? Dive into these dreamy summer vibes with this celeb-packed gallery.